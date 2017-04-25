Hernandez Lawyer Shoots Down Rumors Around Suicide Notes

Aaron Hernandez turns to look toward his fiancee as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court Friday, April 14, 2017, in Boston. Stephan Savoia / AP

“Notwithstanding my unambiguous statement that there were no such letters, representatives, on behalf of an individual named Kyle Kennedy, continues to advise the media such a gay love letter exists,” he said in the statement.

“Accordingly, on behalf of the family of Aaron Hernandez, I am reaffirming, unequivocally, no such letter to Mr, Kennedy, or any other individual, in or out of prison, exists,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday other attorneys for Hernandez filed a motion to dismiss his first-degree murder conviction for the fatal shooting of friend and semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in 2013.

The attorneys argued that Massachusetts courts have vacated the convictions of defendants who die before having their appeal heard.

A spokesperson for Bristol County District Attorney’s Office told NBC News on Tuesday that they were reviewing the matter and planned to file an opposition to the motion within the next week.

Earlier this month, Hernandez was found not guilty of murder in a 2012 drive-by shooting that killed two. A judge sentenced him to four to five years for a weapons charge.

Hernandez’ family said it was

donating his brain to science for study regarding possible brain trauma as a result of his football career.