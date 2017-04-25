Georgia Sports Hall of Fame showcases autistic baseball organization with exhibit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is celebrating Autism Awareness month with a new exhibit. They are showcasing the Alternative Baseball organization. It’s an organization that creates baseball teams throughout the country for people with autism and other disabilities.

It was founded by Taylor Duncan, who has autism, after he struggled to fit into groups. His love for baseball gave him the idea of creating the organization. He has started teams in 25 different states and cities. Duncan wanted to make sure everyone would feel accepted when playing the sport.

“It’s absolutely amazing, not only for me, but for the players in the organization,” said Duncan. “Most importantly, our goal of world wide expansion. To be able to raise awareness for autism and special needs.”

Duncan is from Dallas, Georgia, but says he loves Middle Georgia. He’s interested in starting a team in the area.

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is giving away family passes for four people to check out the exhibit for free. To get your tickets, click here.

If your’re interested in starting an Alternative Baseball team in your area, contact Duncan at alternativebaseball@gmail.com.