Ex-NYPD Officers and Former Prosecutor Charged in Guns for Bribes Scandal

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim speaks at a news conference in which arrests were announced in a federal gun licensing probe on April 25, 2017 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The expediters were identified by prosecutors as Valastro, Soohoo and Alex Lichtenstein, aka “Shaya,” who was sentenced last year to 32 months in prison for bribing police officers.

Their clients were able to get gun permits approved in a day, instead of the usual 30 to 40 days, prosecutors said. And the police officers who did their bidding did not look too closely at the people applying for the permits.

“They approved licenses for individuals with substantial criminal histories, including arrests and convictions for crimes involving weapons or violence, and for individuals with histories of domestic violence,” prosecutors said in their statement.

In the wake of the charges, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said he has purged the commanding officers of the NYPD Licence Division and changed the division’s policy to provide greater oversight.

‎”I’m absolutely appalled,” O’Neill responded, when asked for his reaction to the latest charges.

If convicted, the accused all face up to 10 years in prison.