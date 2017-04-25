Ex Co-Workers 'Surprised' at American's North Korea Ordeal

BEIJING — Former co-workers of an American being held in North Korea said they are “surprised” by news of his detention.

Kim Sang-duk, who also goes by Tony Kim, worked at China’s Yanbian University of Science and Technology (YUST), on the Chinese border with North Korea, for “many years,” according to spokeswoman Choi Maehwa.

The university’s president and faculty were “surprised” to hear Kim had been detained by authorities at the weekend, she told NBC News on Tuesday.

Pyongyang University of Science and Technology in North Korea said in a statement that Kim had been working there for “several weeks” and was held on Saturday at Pyongyang Airport as he was preparing to leave the country.

His detention brings the total number of Americans held by the isolated country to three, and comes amid worsening tensions between North Korea and the United States.

One faculty member from the YUST School of Business, who did not want to named because of the sensitivity of the situation, said they had known Kim for 15 years and described him as a well-liked Christian who had a good reputation with teachers and students and enjoyed playing soccer, swimming and biking.

The former co-worker said Kim, in his 50s, had lived with his wife on campus for a decade-and-a-half before quitting in March, 2016. They also said the couple lived with two sons who had attended a local international school before moving to the U.S. to pursue a college education.

