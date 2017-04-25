Dog Of The Week: Lyla

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lyla is your Dog Of The Week this week.

She is about four and is part dachshund. Lyla was rescued from an animal abuse case that resulted in the owner being charged with more than 10 counts. He was also charged with elder abuse of his grandmother.

Reginia Brabham from Critical Care for Animal Angels came on Daybreak to introduce Lyla and talk about trial adoptions. Brabham is hoping the current adopter she has lined up for Lyla will work out.

Brabham says because of Lyla’s past, she is timid around men but loves women and has a lot of energy. She’d make a great fit for a woman who lives alone without any children. But with the proper training Lyla would likely warm up to anyone!

Critical Care for Animal Angels has a fun opportunity coming up this Saturday, April 29.

Free Movie in the Park is back at North Peach Park in Byron. It is a night of family fun with door prizes, vendors, inflatables, contests, food and a free showing of the movie, “The Little Rascals.”

For a full list of the fun things happening at CCAA’s Free Movie in the Park, check out the event Facebook page.

For more information about CCAA, or to adopt one of their many dogs, visit their Facebook page.