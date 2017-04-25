'Denim Day': Standing Up for Sexual Violence Victims by Wearing Jeans

Blue jeans with messages challenging misconceptions about sexual violence, hung by the UCLA Clothesline Project, are seen on the University of California Los Angeles campus during Denim Day on April 21, 2004. David McNew / Getty Images file

The movement immediately went global with Los Angeles-based nonprofit,

Peace Over Violence, organizing the campaign which is now in its eighteenth year.

“Our supporters stand together — wearing denim — to help end rape culture and to say emphatically that sexual violence has no place in our communities — ‘not on my campus, not in my locker room, not in my workplace’ — not anywhere,” Peace Over Violence Executive Director Patti Giggans said in a statement.

Demonstrations will be taking place in over 50 cities around the nation.

Several

Los Angeles-based schools will be holding lunchtime Denim Day rallies, while a sexual assault survivor testifies about sexual violence before the city counsel. Chicago is having Denim Day Self-Defense Workshops.

Detroit is using the day to raise funding to test thousands of rape kids left abandoned since 2009, according to the

Detroit Free Press.

And the campaign’s Milwaukee chapter is hanging jeans from downtown light poles as well as having a city-wide drive for sexual assault kits.

Each year, there are over 300,000 victims of rape and sexual assault in the United States, according to RAINN the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

“Denim Day” will bring to light some of those stories,

RAINN said on its website.

“What began as a simple act of protest — wearing our jeans to support a survivor in Italy — has become one of our most visible public education campaigns,” said Giggans. “We ask everyone to wear jeans on April 26 and stand with us to raise awareness about rape and to support survivors.”