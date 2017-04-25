Cochran Bypass detours drivers through downtown

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you travel down State Route 87/Cochran Bypass, you will probably be taking a different route for the next year. The intersection from Frank Cook to SR 87 is closed for construction. The alternate route takes you through Downtown Cochran and some business owners believe this will be good for business.

“I think it’ll be fun,” said Simply Made owner, Carol Denmark. “I’m a talker and I love meeting new people.”

Denmark’s shop is on Second Street where drivers will be detouring through.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working on widening the road and adding lanes.

“State DOT has designated the official detour for the construction project to be north and south Second Street which is our downtown district for the city,” said Cochran Police Department’s Chief Chris Coley.

Meaning businesses like Simply Made will get some more exposure.

“It’s going to increase traffic, definitely vehicle traffic but hopefully, you know people will stop and come in,” said Denmark.

“Motorists that generally take the bypass and kind of skirt around the edge of the city will now be able to the businesses that are located on the detour route that they may otherwise not see,” said Chief Coley.

The city says construction should be complete by August of 2020, but the detour route through second street should only last about a year.

Until then Denmark is ready for more business.

“It’s going to be a positive thing,” said Denmark.

The city doesn’t expect the traffic flow to be a problem. Their only worry with the new detour is the Country Fest in October. Normally, Second Street is shut down for the celebration, but this year they will have to move locations.