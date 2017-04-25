Beware of 'Natural' Cancer Cures That Could Harm, FDA Warns

Image: The Food and Drug Administration warned 14 companies to stop making claims about herbal products and other treatments marketed to treat or prevent cancer.

Companies listed in the FDA’s warning have 15 days to comply with the agency’s directives. FDA

There is a compound that can help the damage done by Tylenol overdoses — it’s called N-acetylcysteine (NAC) but it must be given immediately and by a medical professional. Some studies have suggested silymarin may be helpful but it has not been approved and the dose has not been established.

Dr. Vicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The FDA has given the companies 15 days to come up with a plan to comply with FDA orders. The agency can prosecute and fine the companies and even seek prison terms.

“The message to consumers is this: These products are untested. Some contain ingredients that may be a direct risk to your health,” the FDA said.

“The ingredients may interact in a dangerous way with professionally-prescribed treatments. They are not a substitute for appropriate treatments. Using these products can waste your money, and, more importantly, endanger your health.”

