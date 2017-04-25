Beware of 'Natural' Cancer Cures That Could Harm, FDA Warns

Companies listed in the FDA’s warning have 15 days to comply with the agency’s directives. FDA

There is a compound that can help the damage done by Tylenol overdoses — it’s called N-acetylcysteine (NAC) but it must be given immediately and by a medical professional. Some studies have suggested silymarin may be helpful but it has not been approved and the dose has not been established.

Dr. Vicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Related:

FTC warns of bogus cancer cures

The FDA has given the companies 15 days to come up with a plan to comply with FDA orders. The agency can prosecute and fine the companies and even seek prison terms.

“The message to consumers is this: These products are untested. Some contain ingredients that may be a direct risk to your health,” the FDA said.

“The ingredients may interact in a dangerous way with professionally-prescribed treatments. They are not a substitute for appropriate treatments. Using these products can waste your money, and, more importantly, endanger your health.”