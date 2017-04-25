'Bachelor' Star Chris Soules Busted in Fatal Crash

Soules was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck when he allegedly rear-ended a John Deere tractor around 8:20 p.m. Monday, north of the town of Aurora, according to the Iowa State Police.

The driver of the tractor, who was described in

The Des Moines Register story as an “older man,” was rushed to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Soules, 35, is a fourth-generation farmer from Arlington, Iowa. He made his TV debut on “The Bachelorette” in 2014 and quickly became a fan favorite despite not winning the girl. That resulted in him being picked the next year to star on “The Bachelor.”

That season ended with Soules proposing to Whitney Bischoff near a barn. Six months later, the couple later announced the wedding was off.

Soules was memorably spoofed by Blake Shelton in the “Farm Hunk” skit on Saturday Night Live.

