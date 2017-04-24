Supreme Court Declines Appeal of Man Paralyzed by Cop Shooting

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, May 20, 2009. MOLLY RILEY / Reuters

A Houston police officer turned on his lights and sirens when he saw Ricardo Salazar-Limon, a 28-year-old paint contractor, weaving between lanes on a freeway late one October night in 2010.

After checking the driver’s license and insurance, the officer ordered Salazar-Limon out of his pickup truck for a sobriety test. A struggle ensued, and Salazar-Limon turned away and began walking back to his truck. The officer drew a weapon and told him to stop.

The victim says he was shot almost immediately. The officer says Salazar-Limon appeared to be reaching for his waistband, as if to draw a weapon.

Salazar-Limon suffered a spinal court injury, paralyzing his lower body. He sued the city, but the lower courts granted summary judgment to the officer — meaning a ruling in the city’s favor with no jury trial.

In the dissent, Justice Sotomayor, writing for herself and Justice Ginsburg, said summary judgment is appropriate only when there is no genuine dispute about what happened.

“The courts below failed to heed that mandate,” she wrote.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito defended the Supreme Court’s action Monday.

“This is undeniably a tragic case,” they said. But the court’s job is to determine whether the lower courts followed the rules.