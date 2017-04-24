Refugees Speak of Chechnya's Violent Anti-Gay Purge

Akhmat Kadyrov Mosque stands in front of office towers in Grozny, the Chechen capital. Valery Sharifulin / TASS via Getty Images

After the story broke internationally, Chechen religious and political leaders held a public forum to denounce the Novaya Gazeta reports and call for vengeance. Gordienko’s co-author, Elena Milashina, has since fled Russia in fear of her life. Six of the newspaper’s journalists have been murdered since 2001; at least two Novaya Gazeta reporters were killed after investigating Chechnya.

“It’s just part of our job,” Gordienko told NBC Nightly News, explaining that she is not afraid of retribution.

A St. Petersburg-based advocacy group, The Russian LGBT Network, quickly set up an emergency hotline receiving

dozens of calls for help from LGBTQ Chechens. The group then began to evacuate victims of the attacks.

The sociopolitical climate of Chechnya, part of the Russian Federation and subject to Russian law, provides context for why such extreme homophobic violence takes place. On April 12, gay Ukrainian journalist Maxim Eristavi told NBC News that torture is a given in the region and “part of a longtime practice of state violence towards dissenting voices in Chechnya.”

But Russian and Chechen leaders have denied that any anti-gay persecution is taking place.

On April 20, Vladimir Putin spokesperson

Dmitry Peskov said there was no evidence to support the reported arrests and torture — despite outcry from numerous international human rights organizations.

The U.S. has placed pressure on Russia to condemn the reported attacks. On April 18, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations,

Nikki Haley, urged authorities to intervene in the human rights abuses in Chechnya.

“We continue to be disturbed by reports of kidnapping, torture, and murder of people in Chechnya based on their sexual orientation and those persecuted by association,” Haley said in a statement.

“If true, this violation of human rights cannot be ignored,” Haley continued. “Chechen authorities must immediately investigate these allegations, hold anyone involved accountable, and take steps to prevent future abuses.”

