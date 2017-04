MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s NAACP will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday night and Thursday night. They’ve invited community leaders and residents to be a part of the discussion. They’ll tackle issues from violence in the community to crime.

The first meeting will take place at Bloomfield Park–4115 Lions Place from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

The meeting on Thursday will be at Memorial Gym–2465 Second Street, Macon, Georgia 31206.