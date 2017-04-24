Medical Monday: Child abuse awareness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you notice your child acting out of the ordinary, communicating less with other people, or trying to avoid a specific person – it could be red flag of abuse.

Kem Sanderson, Director of Crescent House Navicent Health came on Daybreak to talk about child abuse awareness. She says the most important thing is for parents to be a part of their child’s life to be able to pick up on signs of abuse. The same goes for teachers.

Sanderson says its important not to investigate inclinations that a child is being abused. That should be left up to the authorities.

To report child abuse, call the DFCS Child Protective Center at: 1-855-GACHILD / 1-855-422-4453.

For more information about Crescent House Navicent Health, visit their website by clicking here.