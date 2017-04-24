Macon man shot inside his home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot inside of his home Monday morning and now Bibb deputies are looking for a suspect.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at 1195 Lamont street in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 44 year old Santonio Mattox was asleep when a man came inside of his home and confronted him with a gun.

After the two argued, the suspect shot Mattox in the stomach, then ran off.

Mattox was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the bibb county sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Crime Stopers at 1-877-68CRIME.