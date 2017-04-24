Local boutique using party and silent auction to celebrate with a purpose

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the eleventh year, Karats and Keepsakes is inviting the public out to the Cupcakes & Cocktails street party. The event is sweet, but the real treat is where the proceeds go.

The owner of Karats and Keepsakes, Julie Evans, came on 41Today to talk about how the event raises money for Central Georgia Autism (CGA). Evans says over the last 10 years, her business has donated over $35,000 to CGA.

Cupcakes & Cocktails is a street party at the Karats and Keepsakes location on Forsyth road. There will be live music, a fashion show and silent auction.

The $10 entry fee enters everyone into a raffle to win either a Macon giveaway package, Big Green Egg, or a $500 Karats & Keepsakes gift certificate. Of course, there will also be yummy cupcakes and cocktails as well.

Cupcakes & Cocktails is Thursday, April 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4524 Forsyth Road.

To get tickets, call 478-471-6688. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.