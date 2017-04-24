Lizella man leads deputy on chase, ram’s patrol car in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Lizella man is in jail after he lead police on a car chase Saturday.

It started when a Bibb deputy spotted 26-year-old Joshua Ross’s car speeding down Eisenhower Parkway near Fulton Mill Road in Macon.

When the deputy tried to pull Ross over, he sped away. The deputy chased him to South Rogers Road, where Ross was taken into custody.

During the chase, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Ross tried to ram the deputy’s patrol car.

He’s charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, reckless driver, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, among several other charges.

Ross is currently awaiting bond.