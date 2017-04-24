Laurens County Schools Superintendent resigns

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laurens County Schools Superintendent Juli Alligood is resigning.

She has served the district for more than 25 years.

Find out more about why she decided to resign tonight on 41NBC News at 6.

