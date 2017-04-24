Largest pottery show in Georgia kicks off in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 12th annual Fired Works has begun in Macon. Artists from all over the southeast traveled to showcase and sell their pottery at the ten day event.

Potter, Barry Gregg, is the featured artist in the show. His inspiration for his work is a golden retriever with three legs, named Parker.

“I really wanted to do this full time but I wasn’t sure if I could do it,” said Gregg. “Well she was diagnosed with bone cancer and lost her leg and got on with her life. So I decided if she could do that like that I can do it as a clay artist.”

His pottery sits on display in the middle of the round building in Central City Park, surrounded by about 65 other artists’ work.

“This actually the Macon Arts Alliance’s largest fundraiser of the year,” said Kathy Hoskins Nolan with the Macon Arts Alliance. “What we do is all the artists get compensated and then we make a commission and all the funds that we receive go back to the programs.”

There’s thousands of handmade pottery items to choose from. The clay they used is very closet to home.

“The Georgia clay and Lizella clay in particular is a great component,” said Hoskins. “It’s sought by all potters around the country so it’s indigenous to our area, which is why it’s a natural thing to have it here.”

The ten day show has a different event every day, from workshops to speeches.

“It gives potters a chance to come together and people to see the diversity in their work,” said Gregg.

And gives Gregg the opportunity to showcase and remember his inspiration.

Fired Works goes on until April 30th. For more information and list of events, visit their website, Firedworksmacon.com.