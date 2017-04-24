Judge Orders Release of Aaron Hernandez Suicide Notes

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A Massachusetts judge ordered that the suicide notes left behind by convicted murderer and former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez must be released to his family in time for his burial on Monday.

Judge Thomas McGuire ordered that the district attorney in the case produce copies of “any suicide or other notes” that appear to have been written by Hernandez in connection with his death, according to a clerk and court documents. Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell last week, authorities said.

The notes were ordered to be released to the family in time for Hernandez burial on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Bristol, Connecticut.

Hernandez, 27, had been serving a life sentence for murder in the June 2013 killing of friend and semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd when he was found dead in his Massachusetts prison cell last Wednesday.

Hernandez’ fiancée and the mother of his daughter, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, had filed a motion Monday morning in Bristol County Superior Court seeking the release of the letters after the district attorney previously refused to release them to the family, according to her lawyer.

The district attorney was allowed to redact portions of those notes that could impair any ongoing investigation, according to the judge’s order.

Attorney George Leontire wrote in his motion that Hernandez’s funeral was Monday afternoon and that the “family desperately needed closure that the suicide notes would provide.”

“The family has the right, during this grieving process, to know their loved one’s final thoughts,” he added.

Related: Family of Aaron Hernandez’s Victim Asks Patriots to Pay in Wrongful Death Suit

The state medical examiner’s office last Thursday ruled his death a suicide after he was found hanged by a bed sheet in his single cell at the at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. His attorney, Jose Baez, said was he was not on suicide watch.

The Worcester County district attorney’s office and state police have said that Hernandez was locked in his cell at 8 p.m. last Tuesday night and no one entered until a correction officer saw him hanging and forced open the cell door, which was jammed with cardboard.

Image: Aaron Hernandez appears in court

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

31 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
An Arkansas Family Prepares to Witness a Defining Execution
Read More»
31 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Treasury Targets Assad Regime Scientists with New Sanctions
Read More»
45 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Sean Hannity Denies Sex Harassment Claim
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»