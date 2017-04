MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The home of R&B legend Little Richard Penniman will be moved from its location tomorrow.

As a part of the Pleasant Hill Mitigation Plan, Penniman’s home will no longer sit on 5th Avenue, according to a source.

It’ll be moved to Craft Avenue and renovated. The old home is currently sitting on cement blocks.

Two semi trucks will transport it from the neighborhood. Moving the house will begin at 10:00 AM sharp.