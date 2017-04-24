GMC cadets appointed by U.S. Coast Guard Admiral

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 10 Cadets at Georgia Military College received their appointments from the admiral of the U.S. Coast Guard himself–Admiral Paul Zukunft.

Included in those 10 were two cadets who will continue their careers at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Cadet Easley was one of those lucky two.

She says the inspiration behind all the hard work she owes to her mother–who was a member of the army before she passed away.

“She’s very proud of me and that I have the opportunity to sort of follow in her foot steps being apart of the military serving a better cause above myself and I think that’s like the best opportunity in the world.”

Easley’s mother was a hero to her country, but a victim of domestic abuse.

Easley says she’s ready to maker her proud by continuing the family’s military legacy.

