Ex-Teacher Tad Cummins Allegedly Planned to Flee U.S. With Girl

Tad Cummins was arrested last week in Siskiyou County, California. Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office / via Reuters

The trail went cold until Cummins and Elizabeth were discovered last Thursday in Cecilville, in remote northern California near the Oregon state line.

“It is believed based on the investigation to date … that Cummins, age 50, and VICTIM, age 15, are involved in sexual relationship and traveled in interstate commerce to continue their relationship and to engage in unlawful sexual activity,” according to the affidavit.

According to federal prosecutors in California, Cummins told investigators that he had plans to escape to Mexico on the way to Central or South America. He even bought a small watercraft and took it on a test run from San Diego into Mexican waters, prosecutors said.

But Cummins’ sister, Daphne Quinn, told NBC News on Sunday that she believed her brother had far less nefarious intentions.

Quinn said in an interview on NBC’s TODAY show that she was able to speak with her brother three times after his arrest and that while “he’s done this horrible thing that he has to pay for, he’s still my brother, and I love him.”

“I asked him why would he do this?” Quinn said. “What were you thinking? What could possibly make you do such a thing as this?

“And the answer he gave me was that [Elizabeth] wanted to run away and she wanted to leave, and he didn’t want her to go alone, so he went with her so that he could know that she was safe,” Quinn said.

“He couldn’t stand the thought of her being out there alone and him not knowing she was safe,” she said.

Authorities said Elizabeth has since been reunited with her family and was being evaluated for emotional trauma.