Crawford County man shot by shotgun Saturday night

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left another man in the hospital.

Mark Wayne Stribling, 67, of Crawford County was charged with aggravated assault and possession of drug related objects, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident in question occurred 9:14 Saturday night, when deputies responded to a person shot call near Gassett Road North.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Wayne Anthony Wade, also of Crawford County. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 16-gauge shotgun was taken from the scene as evidence.

Bond for Stribling was set at $25,000.

The investigation is currently ongoing.