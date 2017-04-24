Arkansas on Track to Execute Two Condemned Inmates Tonight

Arkansas death-row inmates Jack Harold Jones Jr., left, and Marcel Williams are scheduled for execution on April 24, 2017. Arkansas Department of Correction via AP

If Arkansas is successful on Monday, this would be the first time a state has put two men to death on the same day in 16 years. Though neither man has compelling litigation to block his execution, last minute legal challenges are more than possible.

In their

most compelling appeal, Jones and Williams’ lawyers claimed that the lethal injection protocol would not work on them because of their medical conditions. Their attorneys argued that the two men suffered from hypertension, diabetes and sleep apnea. These issues cause poor circulation and could cause a “botched” execution in which the two inmates could wake up during the procedure and die painfully. A doctor also testified during their appeals that their conditions in combination with the lethal injection drugs could leave them brain dead.

Related:

An Arkansas Family Prepares to Witness the Execution of their Father’s Murderer

Their medical conditions are severe: Jones had to have his leg amputated due to his diabetes. His lawyers also noted that he is a regular user of the painkiller methadone, which might mean that the sedative in the drug cocktail would not work on him effectively.

Attorney for Williams attempted to reopen his federal habeas corpus case in the afternoon on Monday. They filed the motion with the Eastern District Court of Arkansas and claimed his trial lawyers made numerous mistakes during his case that led to his death sentence.

A federal judge stated that if the jury had been “confronted with this considerable mitigating evidence, there is a reasonable probability that it would have returned with a different sentence.

Nevertheless, both men are guilty and neither has claimed his innocence.

Jones was found guilty of the rape and murder of Mary Phillips, 34, and the attempted murder of her 11-year-old daughter.

A jury found Williams guilty of killing Stacy Errickson, a 22-year-old mother of two.

Related:

After Arkansas Execution Blocked, Victim’s Daughter Still Wants Justice

The two did express their deep sorrow over the murders in their individual clemency hearings.

Though his lawyer filed for clemency, Jones said he would decline it if the state offered it to him.

“I’m sorry, not only for what I did but for you having to come here,” Jones wrote in a letter read by his lawyer Jeff Rosenzweig at his clemency hearing, which the inmate did not attend.

Jones also noted that he would prefer death than returning to prison now.

“There’s no way in hell I would spend another day or 20 years in this rat hole,” Rosenzweig read.

Williams is also regretful, but pleaded for mercy at his clemency hearing.

“Being in this situation has forced me to look at myself,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t like the person you see looking back at you. So you do what you can to change that — and I’ve tried.”

“To those I hurt, I’m sorry is not enough,” Williams added in an emotional clemency hearing. “I wish I could take it back, but I can’t.”

One of Williams’ victims who was raped by him in 1994 also testified at his hearing, noting that he was a “changed man” and had “found God.”

The clemency board rejected both men’s cases earlier this month.