An Arkansas Family Prepares to Witness a Defining Execution

Death Row inmate at the Arkansas Department of Correction, Kenneth Williams. AP

“We have failed victims’ families by telling them that this is what justice is going to look like for you and you need to wait until this comes,” said Furonda Brasfield, director of the Arkansas Coalition to End the Death Penalty.

Nevertheless, Cecil’s family are just a few days short of driving to the Cummins Unit, where the Arkansas death house is held, to witness the execution of the man who took their patriarch away. But there’s still a chance the execution could be stopped by a last minute court order.

“I don’t think anybody is going to be executed,” Genie said, days before condemned inmate

Ledell Lee was put to death by the state of Arkansas. “So we’ll be around here next time it goes.”