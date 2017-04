MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia State Patrol is trying to figure out why a car veered off the road and crashed in Macon County Friday afternoon.

The GSP says Melinda Leggett was driving a 2006 BMW on Highway 49 near mile marker 18 with a 15-year-old and 7-year-old in the car with her.

The car ran off the road and into a tree, killing the 7-year-old.

Leggett and the 15-year-old went to Medical Center, Navicent Health with minor injuries.

The GSP is still investigating the crash.