Three Kids Among Five Dead in NYC House Fire

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

What to Know

  • A house fire in Queens Village killed five members of a family, including three children

  • The victims ranged in age from about 2 years old to about 21 years old

  • The youngest child and another person were in the attic

A fire at a house in Queens killed five people on Sunday, including three children, officials said. The youngest victim was about 2 years old. 

One adult tumbled out of a second-floor window and onto a porch of the house in Queens Village, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. He was the only survivor. 

News 4 New York

“This is a terrible, sad time for this block, for this community, and for this city,” Nigro said. 

The house was reported on fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. and firefighters arrived 4 minutes later. Witnesses said they saw flames on the first floor, climbing to the second floor. 

Only a blackened and charred structure remained of the on 208th Street in Queens Village.

The youngest child and another person were in the attic, which Nigro said was a very difficult place for firefighters to reach in the burning inferno. 

Video shows firefighters carrying two bodies out of the house. One of them appeared to be a child. 

“It’s an incredibly difficult moment to see a family literally destroyed before their very eyes,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “This is a very very painful day.”

The names of those killed have not been released. Firefighters said the youngest appeared to be about 2 and the oldest about 21. 

Published at 3:40 PM EDT on Apr 23, 2017 | Updated 4 hours ago
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

59 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Analysis: Macron Must Win Big to Hope to Fulfill Pledges
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
College Student Killed in Track Meet Hammer Throw
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Macron, Le Pen to Face Off for French Presidential Election
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»