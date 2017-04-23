North Korea Detains Third American Citizen: Officials

This file picture released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency on March 25 shows Kim Dong Chul addressing a news conference in Pyongyan. KCNA / AFP – Getty Images

At least two other Americans are currently detained in North Korea. Last year,

Otto Warmbier, then a 21-year-old University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in prison after he confessed to trying to steal a propaganda banner. Kim Dong Chul, who was born in South Korea but is also believed to have U.S. citizenship, is serving a sentence of 10 years for espionage.

At least one other foreigner, a Canadian pastor, is also being detained in North Korea. Hyeon Soo Lim, a South Korean-born Canadian citizen in his 60s, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2015 on charges of trying to use religion to destroy the North Korean system and helping U.S. and South Korean authorities lure and abduct North Korean citizens.