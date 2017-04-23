Muslim Teen to Become First to Box in U.S. Competition Wearing Hijab

Amaiya Zafar with her friend Aliyah Charbonier. Sarah O’Keefe-Zafar

Under the new regulation, CAIR said that “a request for religions exemption must be made for each event in which the boxer wishes to participate.”

In a statement, CAIR cheered Zafar’s victory as a “step forward in the continuing struggle for religious freedom in our state and nation.”

Still, the next hurdle for Zafar will be overcoming the International Boxing Association’s ban on hijabs. Zafar won’t be able to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics without changes to the world governing body’s uniform guidelines.

Mara Gubuan, co-founder of Muslim female athlete advocacy organization Shirzanan, is hopeful that the change will come soon.

“The exemption issued by USA Boxing is a significant advancement for observant Muslim females,” Gubuan told NBC News. “I trust the [the international governing body] will reinforce this act of inclusion by modifying their rule as well.”

Gubuan’s organization is working to fight a number of hijab restrictions that prevent Muslim women from competing. They hope to implement a standard uniform for Muslim competitors across all sports internationally.

In 2017, the group turned its attention to challenging the International Basketball Federation’s ban on religious headgear. A proposal to overturn the ban will be voted on by the governing body in May, she said.

“Most uniform requirements were set in place years ago and without the deliberate intention to exclude athletes based on sex, race or religion,” Gubuan said. “[But] sports governing bodies must address their lack of transparency and protocols for athletes, including Muslim females, to report and resolve grievances swiftly.”