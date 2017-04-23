Macron, Le Pen to Face Off for French Presidential Election

Louis Aliot, one of the vice-presidents of the French far-right National Front (FN) party, walks past electoral posters in Perpignan. RAYMOND ROIG / AFP – Getty Images

Socialist candidate Benoit Hamo and scandal-ridden Conservative candidate François Fillon conceded defeat Sunday afternoon and threw their support behind Macron, condemning the nationalist right-wing views of Le Pen and her National Front party.

“Extremism can can only bring unhappiness and division to France,” Fillon said. “There is no other choice than to vote against the far right. I will vote for Emmanuel Macron. I consider it my duty to tell you this frankly. It is up to you to reflect on what is best for your country, and for your children.”

Marion Maréchal Le Pen, Marine Le Pen’s niece and a member of the French Parliament, said that the National Front’s presence in a runoff was a big deal for her party.

“For fifteen years, there has not been a pro-sovereignty candidate in the second round of a presidential election,” she said. This is great ideological victory.”

The French Interior Ministry reported that 69.42 percent of France’s 47 million eligible voters participated in Sunday’s election, which is a slight decline from 2012.