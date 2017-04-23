London Marathon Runner Helps Exhausted Man Cross Finish Line

A London marathon runner is being praised for embodying the spirit of sportsmanship after he offered a helping hand to another exhausted athlete struggling to cross the finish line.

Matt Rees, a member of the Swansea Harriers Athletics Club, rounded mile 26 of the race with David Wyeth, of Chorlton Runners, leaning on his shoulder. Video of the race shows the two passing by Buckingham Palace before reaching the finish line, with England’s Prince William and others in the crowd cheering.

Rees said he saw Wyeth lying on the ground and unable to stand up, so he placed Wyeth’s arm around his neck and urged him to continue.

“I thought ‘A few seconds to me means nothing, this guy needs my help,” the 29-year-old told NBC News. “I told him the finish line was close… The crowd was incredible, they were all cheering us.”

After the race, Rees said Wyeth received medical attention. The two runners spoke again on the phone hours later, and Reese said he’s glad to know Wyeth is “doing okay” now.

“He was really dehydrated. His legs had properly gone to jelly. You could tell from his facial expression that he wasn’t completely coherent,” Rees said.

Image: London Marathon runner Matt Rees helps fellow participant David Wyeth to cross the finish line, April 23, 2017.

