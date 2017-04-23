AG Sessions on Hawaii Remark: 'Nobody Has a Sense of Humor Anymore'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says “nobody has a sense of humor anymore.”

That’s his assessment after drawing ire for seeming to dismiss the state of Hawaii as merely “an island in the Pacific.”

Last week, Sessions criticized a federal judge’s ruling in Hawaii that blocked the Trump administration’s immigration ban.

Sessions told radio host Mark Levin: “I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the president of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power.”

On Sunday, Sessions chuckled when asked on ABC’s “This Week” why he didn’t just refer to Hawaii by its name. His response: “Nobody has a sense of humor anymore.”

He says the administration will appeal the ruling.

