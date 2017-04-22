Trump Wins Turkish Friends By Congratulating Strongman Ruler

Erdogan supporters cheered his victory. Elif Sogut / Getty Images

Moreover, Erdogan’s opponents claim Trump’s support provided a key boost for the Turkish leader.

“Erdogan is keenly aware that his razor-thin victory and evidence of electoral fraud at the referendum present a significant legitimacy crisis for his executive presidential model at home and abroad,” said Aykan Erdemir, a former opposition lawmaker in the Turkish Parliament who is now a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington.

“The phone call from the U.S. president was a lifeline to Erdogan,” he said. “He will try to spin the phone call at home to present it as an endorsement of the legitimacy of the referendum results.”

Trump has spoken favorably about Egypt’s strongman leader, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, China’s communist ruler Xi Jinping, and, until recently, Russia’s all-powerful Vladimir Putin. Critics say that Trump’s approval could also embolden an Erdogan power-grab.

“Knowingly or unknowingly, the U.S. administration is contributing to Erdogan’s power grab and the ensuing descent of a NATO ally into authoritarianism and Islamist one-man rule,” said Erdemir.