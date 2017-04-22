Russian Super-Hacker's Lawyer Blames 'Politics' for Harsh Sentence

Roman Seleznev with an unidentified woman shortly before his 2014 arrest. U.S. Department of Justice

He said he turned to cybercrime after finding his alcoholic mother dead in a bathtub as a teenager. He swore to go straight after robbers broke into his home and tortured him for his money, but didn’t keep his promise.

While trying to reunite with his father, Valery Seleznev, a right-wing member of Russia’s parliament, he was in a Moroccan cafe that was attacked by a suicide bomber. The blast took half his skull off. When doctors predicted he would end up “a vegetable,” his first wife ditched him, he said.

He’s since gotten engaged to another woman and wants to adopt her daughter and cited his close relationship with the girl as a reason the judge should go easy on him.

“I made many poor choices in my life,” Seleznev wrote in a letter to the court. “I accept responsibility for those choices.”

In contrast to his tale of woe, prosecutors highlighted his luxury lifestyle, citing his properties in Bali, photos of his associates with wads of cash and high-end cars, and his boast to a friend just before his 2014 arrest in the Maldives that he had rented the most expensive villa in the islands and had his own “manservant.”

“This is a man with extraordinary computer abilities and cunning business acumen who has chosen to return to cybercrime again and again, each time increasing the scope of his criminal enterprise and the magnitude of its damage,” prosecutors wrote in a memo, asking for a 30-year sentence.

“Once released, Seleznev will return to Russia, where he will once again be beyond the reach of American law enforcement.”

The judge shaved a few years off the prosecution’s request to give Seleznev the exact sentence recommended in a probation report. Litvak said his client felt 15 years would have been more just.

“He will die in an American jail,” he said.