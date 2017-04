Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani talks with a victim wounded in April 21’s attack on an army headquarters during his visit in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, April 22, 2017. Reuters

The Taliban has been waging a years-long insurgency against the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

Earlier this month, U.S. forces dropped the largest non-nuclear weapon in its arsenal, the so-called

“mother of all bombs,” on ISIS fighters reportedly camped out in Afghanistan’s border region with Pakistan.