More Than 100 Killed Or Injured At Afghan Military Base Taliban Attack

“The attack on the 209th Corps today shows the barbaric nature of the Taliban,” Nicholson said.

“The Afghan National Defense and Security forces and the people of Afghanistan have my personal assurance that we will continue to stand with them. We support our valuable friends and partners in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

Nicholson also praised the Afghan commandos who brought the situation to an end.

The Taliban has been waging a years-long insurgency against the U.S. backed government in Kabul.

Earlier this month, U.S. forces dropped the largest non nuclear weapon in its arsenal, the so called

“mother of all bombs,” on ISIS fighters reportedly camped out in Afghanistan’s border region with Pakistan.