Mental Health Experts Say '13 Reasons Why' is 'Irresponsible'

“Sequences of terrible things happen to Hannah, and we don’t get a feel for her internalization until she kills herself,” Dr. Victor Schwartz, medical director of

the JED Foundation, told NBC News. “None of that stuff is made clear because it’s focused on the horrible things people have done to her. The whole thing is an extended revenge fantasy.”

Schwartz said the show is loaded with imagery and actions that could be considered harmful to young adults or children who could be dealing with suicidal thoughts.

He said one scene, which shows a school guidance counselor failing to identify dangerous behaviors displayed by Hannah, could prevent students from confiding in their school counselors.

Additionally, he said the show’s premise — that other people are at fault for Hannah’s suicide — is a failure of the show. Schwartz cited a statistic that says some college students kill themselves within two weeks of a breakup. He said this is always because of an underlying issue — not because of the actual breakup.

“That is precisely the other reason why we really try to shy away from saying that someone who died of suicide is the result of something someone did,” Schwartz said. “It leaves survivors with a horrifying burden of guilt.”

Phyllis Alongi, clinical director of

the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, said when she heard what the series was about, she made sure she watched it so she would be able to address questions she knew would be coming.

“Netflix isn’t going to pull it and kids are watching it, and they’re binge watching it without anyone helping them process it,” Alongi said. “We feel it was done irresponsibly and we don’t agree with many portrayals including of Hannah’s death, memorialization, and placing blame on others.”

Alongi said suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24 and that the number is increasing.

Like Schwartz, she said children won’t always be able to distinguish what is a plot device and what is reality.

“I cringed when I watched the school counselor [scene],” Alongi said. “As a mental health professional and someone who works with kids, it’s cringe-inducing, but it was scripted that way and kids need to know that.”

In the final episode, Hannah’s suicide is shown in graphic detail. Schwartz said he knows producers consulted with mental health experts before shooting, but still feels the scene goes too far.

“The point was to make [the scene] frightening,” Schwartz said. “For some small portion of people, they might find this appealing in a way.”

In a Netflix special about “13 Reasons Why,” show creator Brian Yorkey said the gruesomeness of the scene was intentional.

