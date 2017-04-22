Fans help the Macon Mayhem skate into the Finals

MACON (41NBC/WMGT) – Fans are in a frenzy ready to support their home town Macon Mayhem as they try to skate their way to a Southern Professional Hockey League Championship. The semi-final round of the SPHL Playoffs are in full swing.

The Mayhem were shooting for more than 35 hundred fans to come out and pack the Macon Centreplex. Die hard fans say they’ve been looking forward to the big game versus the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Jennifer Watson said, “Because we love the Mayhem we love sports period. Go Dennis Sicard.”

The Mayhem beat the Ice Flyers. They will now skate for the Championship and chance to bring the SPHL President’s Cup to Middle Georgia.