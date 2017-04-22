Does the Trump Administration's Islam Rhetoric Make the US Less Safe?

Salam Al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council. Courtesy of Muslim Public Affairs Council

In Los Angeles, the former top LAPD counterterrorism official told NBC News that the tone coming out of the Trump administration was making the job of police harder.

“This is exactly what ISIS wants,” Downing said. “More people prone to radicalization because they will feel alienated.”

If the political rhetoric “is beginning to drive a wedge between local authorities and the FBI, then that places our country in a real danger,” said John Cohen, a former DHS counterterrorism coordinator.

“Over the last several months, I have heard from law enforcement and other sources that the rhetoric coming out of the White House is sending a chill and definitely impacting the willingness of community groups to cooperate with police,” Cohen added.

“If people feel like they are being targeted unfairly, like many do, they just simply are not going to cooperate with law enforcement. If that becomes widespread, then our ability to prevent future attacks will be undermined.”

Omar Noureldin, a lawyer in Los Angeles, told NBC News that Trump’s rhetoric “sends a message to Muslims that you’re not really part of America, or that you’re a problem in America … President George Bush and Barack Obama did somewhat try and create a distance between American Muslims and terrorism, but what we’re seeing is this president wants to conflate those two things.”

Waleed Basyouni, the Imam of Clear Lake Islamic Center in Houston, told NBC News that the administration’s approach is “really hurting and making the people back off and they don’t want to cooperate.”

Instead of trusting the government, he said, “they feel targeted by the government. That’s not going to be helpful to anyone.”

Muslim-Americans are watching closely what Trump and his aides are saying, said Salam Al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council.

“I’ve heard people say we should start boycotting anything including law enforcement, or we should walk away from any meeting with law enforcement,” he said.

James Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute, argued that politics, not policy, was at the heart of Trump’s hardline rhetoric on Islam.

“This is not a national security judgment, this is a political judgment,” he said. “That’s what his base wants to hear. He’s not making us safe — he’s telling his base what they want to hear.”

All nonsense, Gorka said, adding that it is important to recognize the scope of the problem when it comes to terrorism.

“There is a religious war inside of Islam,” he said, “and our closest Muslim partners in the Middle East know that far better than we do.”