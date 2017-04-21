Tennessee Teacher Suspected of Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Arrested

Tad Cummins, 50, and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, in undated photos released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Cummins had been suspended from teaching at the Culleoka Unit School, where Thomas attends, in February after disobeying an order barring Thomas from his classroom following an incident the month before where a student reported seeing the two kissing.

The Maury County Public Schools district said in a statement that Thomas’ safe return was “wonderful news for our community, and now, we can begin healing as a community, school district and as families touched by the AMBER alert.”

The TBI told NBC News last month that Cummins had been

searching for information on “teen marriage” online on March 5 — more than a week before Thomas went missing.

The girl’s father had told NBC News that he believed Cummins was grooming the children in his class — telling them lies including that he had previously worked for the FBI and CIA.

“He had lied to all these kids,” he said. “I told them it couldn’t possibly be true.”

He added that his daughter told him Cummins claimed to have millions of dollars and multiple pieces of property.

Cummins’ wife, Jill, had pleaded with her husband to turn himself in.

“You know you can’t hide forever,” Jill Cummins said in an interview with NBC News. “For your sake and for Beth’s sake, please go to the police or please just drop Beth off somewhere safe.”

She later announced that she had filed for divorce on March 31.

“The filing of the divorce complaint is the first step to removing Jill from this situation,” Michael Cox, her attorney, said at the time. “Jill will attempt to move forward with her life. This is a difficult time for her and her family.”

James Thomas, Elizabeth’s brother, said that on the day his sister disappeared she told another sibling that if she was not home by 6 p.m. to call the police.