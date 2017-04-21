SWAT team called out after Macon man barricades himself in home

MACON, Bibb County (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies arrested a man after barricading himself in a house with a weapon early Friday evening.

According to Lt. Randy Gonzalez of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Reginald Wilmore was waving a handgun outside of a house on Ross Street.

When a deputy arrived, Wilmore fired several shots, but not toward the officer. The deputy backed off and called negotiators and the SWAT team.

“These things are volatile. A lot of times they’re evolving very quickly,” said Sheriff David Davis. “We have a plan, the negotiators have a plan, the SWAT team has a plan. And so that plan worked through very well today.”

Wilmore surrendered after about an hour of negotiating.

