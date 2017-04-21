Russian Super-Hacker Gets 27 Years Despite Tale of Woe

Roman Seleznev with an unidentified woman shortly before his 2014 arrest. U.S. Department of Justice

Seleznev was indicted in 2011 but not arrested until three years later — with a laptop the feds said contained 1.7 million credit card numbers.

After many delays of his own devising, he was convicted in August of 38 counts of fraud and computer crimes. Prosecutors said his victims included 500 U.S. businesses, including a Seattle bar and grill that was forced into bankruptcy after the cyberattack.

In an 11th-hour plea for leniency, Seleznev’s lawyer told the court his client now wants to put his criminal expertise, which cost American businesses at least $169 million, to good use.

“Mr. Seleznev is ready at any time to use his experience and skills in helping the government stopping cybercrime,” attorney Igor Litvak wrote.

The judge gave Seleznev exactly the sentence recommended in a probation report. His lawyer could not be reached for immediate comment.