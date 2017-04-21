Rape Case Lawyer's Comments About Women Lying, 'Weaker Sex' Draw Fire

Attorney Steve Farese speaks outside the courtroom in Memphis, Tenn. on April 21, 2017. WMC

The jury found Giannini not guilty Friday, the station reported. But the defense lawyer’s comments drew sharp criticism.

Farese did not return requests for comment by NBC News.

“The words were despicable and outrageous,” said Deborah Clubb, executive director of the Memphis Area Women’s Council.

“It was so offensive to hear ancient language saying all women lie, connive and can’t be trusted,” she said. “For Farese to stand there and put the blame on her and say all women are liars is beyond pale,” she said.

But he

told the Memphis Commercial Appeal on Thursday that his job “is not to care if anybody gets offended” and “smart people will see it for what it is.”

Farese’s defense of Giannini largely rested on the veracity of the accuser, saying the encounter was consensual, reports NBC affiliate WMC.

He argued that she was willing to lie in order to avoid violating the terms of her supervised release from federal court prohibiting excessive drinking, and that she knew she was going to Giannini’s house to have sex, according to the station.

“[Prosecutors] didn’t want you to see the top, because it was a halter top. It was a sexy top. It was a contraption. She knew where she was going. She knew what she was doing,” Farese said during trial.

Comments that say lying is natural for all women will make it harder for other rape victims to come forward, Clubb said.

“Farese has a duty to represent his client, but that doesn’t make his comments, which don’t even make logical sense, less absurd,” said Meaghan Vbos, a rape survivor and founder of People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws in Memphis.

Giannini still faces two pending rape trials and a case where he is accused of bribing a witness, WMC reported.