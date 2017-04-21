Portland Sixth Grader Defies Dress Code To Call Out Sexism

Dress code issues at King Middle School

Molly Neuner poses for a photo in her Potland home after school on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Gregory Rec / Press Herald via Getty Images

Portland District Superintendent Xavier Botana told Molly’s parents that he intends to look into the district-wide policy prohibiting certain types of clothes that cause “material and substantial disruption.”

“I don’t believe we should be dictating fashion or measuring the length of shorts if it’s not a material and substantial distraction,” he said Wednesday,

the Portland Press Herald reported.”I would be hard-pressed to understand how the size of a strap makes a substantial and material disruption.”

Molly intends to work with the superintendent to overhaul the entire district’s system and empower other girls across the nation in similar circumstances.

“It just felt so empowering to know that other girls have looked up to me and that they are going through this,”

she told an NBC News affiliate. “Now they have another reason to stand up for themselves.”

