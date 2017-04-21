Mayhem advance to SPHL finals with 3-2 win over Pensacola

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem beat the Pensacola Ice Flyers 3-2 in Game 2 of the Southern Professional Hockey League semifinals Friday at the Macon Coliseum, clinching the series two games to none.

The Ice Flyers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before the SPHL regular season champions stormed back. Dennis Sicard got Macon on the board with a power play goal just past ten minutes in off assists from John Siemer and Brandon Pfeil.

Stephen Pierog tied it with 1:45 to go in the first period thanks to assists from Matt Summers and Ryan Michael, and the score remained the same until the 18:14 mark of the second period, when Ben Robillard found the net for what would turn out to be the game-winning score.

Jordan Ruby finished with 41 saves for Macon, which advances to the SPHL finals in just its second year of existence. Huntsville and Peoria are tied at one game apiece. Game 3 of that series is Saturday in Peoria.