Kroger launches Earth Day sustainability initiative in local store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local grocery store chain is doing its part to keep mother Earth alive and well.

In light of Earth Day, Kroger is using all the elements–and firing up their ‘Sustainability Lives Here’ campaign.

Kroger employee Victoria Whitehead says using thinner plastic on items like water bottles and grocery bags as well as offering reusable bags are a part of the initiative.

“We’re promoting more ways to be eco-friendly, conserving the environment and getting customers involved in ways they can save money shop more green and just kind of make the community aware of what we’re doing here,” she said.

Local Kroger grocery stores have also made an effort to reduce water consumption by more than 6 billion gallons and electricity by more than a million kilowatts.