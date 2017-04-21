Hillary Clinton Warns LGBT Rights Threatened Under Trump

Hillary Clinton, left, waves to the crowd next to Arianna Huffington at the annual LGBT Center dinner on April 20, 2017 in New York City. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Three others were honored Thursday night for their contributions to LGBT equality: Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, ADP Chief Financial Officer Jan Siegmund, and New York City Commission on Human Rights Chair Carmelyn P. Malalis.

Jacobs was introduced by “Matrix” and “Sense8” co-creator Lana Wachowski in a rare appearance. Wachowski described coming out as transgender in Hollywood and painful early experiences that were softened by the support of a schoolteacher, in a speech that brought Jacons to tears on stage.

Clinton also addressed transgender youth, blasting the Trump administration for

withdrawing Obama-era school guidance aimed at protecting trans kids: “My heart broke for all the parents who are advocating so fiercely for their child’s right to live, learn and go to school just like anybody else,” she said.

Glennda Testone, executive director of the LGBT Center, told the crowd that the election struck fear into the hearts of LGBT Americans. The center saw a 30 percent increase in demands for services after November, she said.

The star-studded crowd — which included Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampiao, Barneys creative director Simon Doonan, and Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney among others — responded to the call to action with an outpouring of donations to keep New York’s LGBT Center in business.

The event raised $1.75 million in donations, Testone said.