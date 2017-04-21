Family of Aaron Hernandez's Victim Asks Patriots to Pay

Image: Ursula Ward, the mother of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd

Ursula Ward, the mother of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, becomes emotional as she speaks about her son at her attorney’s office on April 21, 2017, in Boston. Stephan Savoia / AP

Sheff couldn’t say how much he would want the team to pay, but the

unexpected suicide of Hernandez in his Massachusetts prison cell on Wednesday has thrown the legal process in flux. Hernandez had been serving a life sentence for murder in the June 2013 shooting death of Lloyd — his friend and a member of the Boston Bandits.

Hernandez — a tight end for the Patriots from 2010 to 2012 — signed a $40 million contract before he was dropped by the team after his arrest. A jury convicted him in 2015.

But his case was in the middle of an appeal review by the state Supreme Judicial Court, and there was the potential that his guilty finding could have been overturned. His death, however, essentially leaves it unresolved — so the state could move to void his conviction entirely. It’s a legal loophole known as “abatement ab initio,” or “from the beginning.”

Hernandez’s appellate attorney, John Thompson,

told the Boston Globe on Wednesday that he expected to file the appropriate paperwork to make that happen.

If Hernandez was never technically guilty of murder, then he — or his estate — could potentially be owed money from his contract that was unpaid. Reports have suggested that amount could be around $6 million, accounting for his signing bonus and salary at the time of his arrest.

The Patriots have not commented on the issue.

Meanwhile, Sheff said he is still in the process of determining how much in assets Hernandez was worth, including a Hummer and his home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts. Hernandez also leaves behind a fiancée and 4-year-old daughter, and it’s unclear what financial arrangement he may have had with them.

Image: Odin Lloyd

