Deadly Paris Police Shooter Was French, Had Criminal Record: Official

Image: Police search near the house of the suspected attacker

Police search near the house of the suspected attacker who opened fire on police on Paris’ Champs Elysees. Sarah Brethessarah Brethes / AFP – Getty Images

French President, Francois Hollande, did not identify the slain suspect. But he was known to French authorities and armed with an AK-47 rifle, two U.S. law enforcement officials briefed on the attack told NBC News earlier.

Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve also confirmed Friday that pre-existing arrangements that 50,000 police and 7,000 military personnel would be deployed for security during this weekend’s elections.

Hollande called the shooting a terrorist attack.

National security is a burning issue for many in France after attacks by militant Islamists across the country have killed more than 230 people over the past two years. With the country still under a state of emergency, some 50,000 police, gendarmes and soldiers have been deployed for each leg of the country’s two-stage election.

