Charity Worker Held in Egypt Credits Trump for Release

Aya Hijazi, center, a dual U.S.-Egyptian citizen, is acquitted by an Egyptian court after nearly three years of detention over accusations related to running a foundation dedicated to helping street children, Cairo, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Mohamed el Raai / AP

The Obama administration had also called for Hijazi’s release. But the former president had a tough stance on Sisi, including barring him from the White House over Egypt’s human rights policies.

But with the Trump administration resetting relations with Egypt, McMullen said his team worked closely with the White House to negotiate her release.

McMullen added that Egyptian authorities unlawfully arrested Hijazi and her husband, and the couple was detained without even being told what the charges were until months later.

“She was kept in pretty isolating circumstances” and “not even her lawyers can have time with her,” McMullen said of Hijazi, who was born in Egypt and grew up in Falls Church, Virginia.

“The prosecution quickly realized they didn’t have enough evidence to substantiate [the charges],” he added.

Despite their long detainment, the couple told their attorney that they won’t forsake their charitable causes and are only emboldened to redouble their efforts.

“Just talking with them tonight, their spark is still there to make the world a better place,” McMullen said. “Whether it’s street children in Egypt or for any causes, once they’re back on their feet, they’ll be committed and working to make the world a better place.”